Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.66. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.