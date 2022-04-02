Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,742 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,598,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.