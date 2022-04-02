Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

A stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

