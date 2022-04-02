Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $116.11. 1,001,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.