Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,414. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.