Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.63 and a 200 day moving average of $598.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

