Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,980,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $404.91 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

