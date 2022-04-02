Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.63. 1,455,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,671. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

