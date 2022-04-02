Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. 284,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,760. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

