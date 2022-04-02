Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

