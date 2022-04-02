Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $416.32. 4,660,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.81 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

