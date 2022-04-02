Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.30 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

