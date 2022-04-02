Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 12,773 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $292.67. 3,066,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,745. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $295.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.74. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

