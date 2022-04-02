Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 709,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $52.89. 581,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,716. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

