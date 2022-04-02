Monavale Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $393.95 or 0.00857786 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00271806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,358 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.