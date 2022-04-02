MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0037 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $910,263.50 and $672.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,902,236 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

