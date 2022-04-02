Monolith Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,272.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $1,272.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

