Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 562.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

