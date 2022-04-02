Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($230,621.22).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

