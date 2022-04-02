MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

