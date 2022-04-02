MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.
MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.