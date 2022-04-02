Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.14

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $31.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3,650 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.
