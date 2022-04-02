MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.80 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $171.80 million and $102.63 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

