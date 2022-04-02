mStable USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130,095.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $130,095.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,203.70 or 0.99893340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00069692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011144 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

