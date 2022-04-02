Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as high as C$13.44. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 383,360 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.41.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

