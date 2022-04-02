Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 524.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

