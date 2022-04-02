MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.68 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MVL has a market capitalization of $298.68 million and $90.11 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00108656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,770,247,400 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.