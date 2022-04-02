Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Cap of $964,842.61

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $964,842.61 and approximately $82.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,675,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

