Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head to Head Comparison

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 3.74 $15.69 million $1.03 6.60 Ellington Financial $131.48 million 7.74 $135.25 million $2.63 6.73

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Ellington Financial 102.64% 10.24% 2.14%

Volatility and Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Nam Tai Property on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.