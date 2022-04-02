Namecoin Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and approximately $7,105.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00813310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00217245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.