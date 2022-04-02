Nano (XNO) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $342.65 million and $19.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.