National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $148.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

