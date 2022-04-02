National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,157 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

