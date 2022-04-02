National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.