National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

