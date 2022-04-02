National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,367 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

