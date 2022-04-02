National Asset Management Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH opened at $263.17 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $281.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.