National Asset Management Inc. Buys 58,701 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,701 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,976,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.
