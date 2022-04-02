National Asset Management Inc. Buys 873 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.