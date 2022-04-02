National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,165 iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,498,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

IAT stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

