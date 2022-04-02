National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.