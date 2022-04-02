National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,594 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:EMD opened at $10.86 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

