National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.