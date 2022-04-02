National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

