National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 334.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of QS stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

