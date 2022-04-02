National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

