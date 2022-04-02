National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,582 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

