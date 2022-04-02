National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.