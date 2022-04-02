National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

