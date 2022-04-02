National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,567. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of LYFT opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.