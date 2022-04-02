National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

